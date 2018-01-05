>
Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?
  
Negatives
We all wish we could have a little help now and then reading complex situations or even predicting events, but there are a few drawbacks to having psychic abilities too.

"Psychic people can make empathic, insightful and understanding friends," says Amber, but she adds that they may also experience the following negative symptoms:

- Experiencing other people's feelings and mental states, including depression or anger

- Feeling affected by the atmosphere of an environment, such as tension or aggression

- Having a need for silence or more privacy than others

- Feeling overwhelmed, tired or drained by bright lights, noise and crowds

- Reacting strongly to hunger as their body becomes 'ungrounded'

"To counteract these symptoms, it is important to know how to look after yourself and protect your energy throughout the day," Amber says.
Horoscopes Editor
19/08/2012
