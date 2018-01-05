Find out more
If you want to find out more about psychic abilities, or work to develop your own, the best place to start is with some good old-fashioned research.
Don't expect to increase your psychic awareness overnight - it's something you have to work at.
Amber Garnet has put together a basic reading list for us; picking up one of these books is a good way to initiate yourself into all things psychic.
Here are her recommended reads:
- The Highly Sensitive Person: How to Survive and Thrive when the World Overwhelms You, by Elaine Aron
- Are You Psychic? and Insight Through Intuition, both by Julie Soskin
- The ESP Enigma, by Diane Powell
- I Ching (The Book of Changes), by Richard Wilhelm, Cary F. Baynes & Carl Gustav Jung