If you want to find out more about psychic abilities, or work to develop your own, the best place to start is with some good old-fashioned research.



Don't expect to increase your psychic awareness overnight - it's something you have to work at.



Amber Garnet has put together a basic reading list for us; picking up one of these books is a good way to initiate yourself into all things psychic.



Here are her recommended reads:



- The Highly Sensitive Person: How to Survive and Thrive when the World Overwhelms You, by Elaine Aron



- Are You Psychic? and Insight Through Intuition, both by Julie Soskin



- The ESP Enigma, by Diane Powell



- I Ching (The Book of Changes), by Richard Wilhelm, Cary F. Baynes & Carl Gustav Jung



