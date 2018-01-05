>
>
Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?
 Photo 9/9 
Find out more
In this article

Find out more


If you want to find out more about psychic abilities, or work to develop your own, the best place to start is with some good old-fashioned research.

Don't expect to increase your psychic awareness overnight - it's something you have to work at.

Amber Garnet has put together a basic reading list for us; picking up one of these books is a good way to initiate yourself into all things psychic.

Here are her recommended reads:

- The Highly Sensitive Person: How to Survive and Thrive when the World Overwhelms You, by Elaine Aron

- Are You Psychic? and Insight Through Intuition, both by Julie Soskin

- The ESP Enigma, by Diane Powell 

- I Ching (The Book of Changes), by Richard Wilhelm, Cary F. Baynes & Carl Gustav Jung
Horoscopes Editor
19/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The longest celebrity relationshipsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         