Soulmates: How do you know if you are soulmates? Is this the look of love? © Comstock

4) Does he fit in with your visualisation? Every woman should visualise what her significant other could look like, act like, and feel like. You can do this through a ‘Magic Board’ - cut out or draw pictures of the kind of man you envisage being with, the places you would like to be with him, and the kinds of places he would likely be or go to.



When you do meet someone who you think is him check if he makes you feel as warm and glowing as he does in your visualisations. If you feel the glow, then you know. You can also ask your angels before you go to sleep to give you an accurate picture of what he would look like...and where you might be able to find him. A good way to tell if you're with the right man is when you feel warm and fuzzy or your hearts starts to beat really fast.

5) Can you learn to love yourself? Some women have such low self-esteem that even when her intuition is screaming out about her perfect love match she could ignore it simply because she may feel too overweight, too old, too unattractive, or too boring.



Everyone is beautiful, and the right man your intuition chooses will love you and care for you for who you are, not for what you think you look like, so don’t let your lack of confidence get in the way of something special.



Women who don’t love themselves enough often try to rescue a guy, by thinking on a subconscious level that by ‘fixing’ him she can feel better about herself. It’ll never work. This also includes going for bad boys, who subconsciously she knows are going to hurt her. On a deep level this is how she wants to justify how unlovable she is. If you want to have a good man who’s balanced and whole and loves himself and knows where he’s going in life, you will have to learn to love yourself.





