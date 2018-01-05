|
|
Soulmates: How do you know if you are soulmates?
|
1) How does he dress?
Believe it or not, a man’s clothes gives away more about him than what we think...as will yours to him.
Even on a spiritual level what you and he wear will have a big impact on your relationship initially - this can actually lead to a make-or-break situation with a new crush; whether we know it or not, we size up someone in a split second the first time see them.
Take some time to go through the men’s sections in your local shops. Note down the colours and styles that jump out at you - this is your intuition giving you clues about the style of clothes he will be wearing when you first meet him.
To give you an example: if you are drawn to expensive European suits, designer underwear & clothing, Rolex watches and expenses leather briefcases, it means you will actually be spiritually attracted to someone in a powerful job profession such as a city banker or lawyer, and this type of man will be spiritually attracted to a woman who wears: simple and elegant accessories, and a mixture of corporate and vibrant colours.