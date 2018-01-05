3 card spread

The three card spread is the simplest of tarot spreads and is perfect for beginners!



Start by spreading three cards horizontally and count from left to right.



• The first card represents the past of the querent (person who asks the query) and helps in disclosing the issues that affect the situation.



• The second card represents the present. This card can help you identify what the querent is experiencing and feeling at that moment.



• The third card represents the future and reveals the possible outcomes that can occur based on the querent’s action.



This format is generally used to address simpler questions such as yes or no questions.



