5 card spread

The next level of complexity is the 5 card spread and this offers a little more background into the problem and suggests the outcome should a course of action be taken.



To start the spread place the cards in the form of a cross:

The card on the right of the centre represents future outcomes.

The centre card discloses the present and the general scenario of the situation.

The card on the left of the centre reveals the past that still has an effect on the situation.

The card on the bottom represents the reasons that led to the situation throwing light on the obstacles that are coming in the way of the querent.

The card on the top depicts the possible outcomes that can occur when the querent follows the said course of action. This spread is most helpful in determining the course of an action.

