Celtic Cross tarot spread
The Celtic Cross is one of the most famous tarot card spreads and a whopping 10 cards are used in this spread so make sure you’re ready!
To start the spread lay five cards in the form of a cross, with a sixth card on top of the centre card and place the remaining four cards vertically beside the cross.
Meanings:
- The first card which is placed in the centre of the cross represents the present or the querent.
- The second card which is placed over the first card represents the present challenges faced by the querent or the situations that surround the query.
- The third card which is placed below the first one reveals the recent past and the situations that led to the query.
- The fourth card which is placed on the left of the first card reveals the immediate future.
- The fifth card which is placed on the top of the centre card shows the best outcome of the situation at hand.
- The sixth card which is placed on the right of the centre card depicts the distant past.
The four vertical cards are sequenced from bottom to top:
- The seventh card represents the factors that affect the querent directly.
- The eighth card reveals external factors like friends and family.
- The ninth card represents the hopes and fears that are associated with the query.
- The tenth card which is known as the Culmination card represents the final outcome.
As the most popular spread this is the most useful spread in getting a general view of a person or situation, so this is one to master!