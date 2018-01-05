Celtic Cross tarot spread

The Celtic Cross is one of the most famous tarot card spreads and a whopping 10 cards are used in this spread so make sure you’re ready!



To start the spread lay five cards in the form of a cross, with a sixth card on top of the centre card and place the remaining four cards vertically beside the cross.

Meanings:

The first card which is placed in the centre of the cross represents the present or the querent.

or the querent. The second card which is placed over the first card represents the present challenges faced by the querent or the situations that surround the query.

faced by the querent or the situations that surround the query. The third card which is placed below the first one reveals the recent past and the situations that led to the query.

and the situations that led to the query. The fourth card which is placed on the left of the first card reveals the immediate future .

. The fifth card which is placed on the top of the centre card shows the best outcome of the situation at hand.

of the situation at hand. The sixth card which is placed on the right of the centre card depicts the distant past. The four vertical cards are sequenced from bottom to top:

The seventh card represents the factors that affect the querent directly.

directly. The eighth card reveals external factors like friends and family.

like friends and family. The ninth card represents the hopes and fears that are associated with the query.

that are associated with the query. The tenth card which is known as the Culmination card represents the final outcome.

As the most popular spread this is the most useful spread in getting a general view of a person or situation, so this is one to master!

The four vertical cards are sequenced from bottom to top:As the most popular spread this is the most useful spread in getting a general view of a person or situation, so this is one to master!