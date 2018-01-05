Horse Shoe tarot spread

The horseshoe spread is pretty straightforward and is a good way to ‘break the ice’ when moving from say a 3-card spread onto more complicated patterns.



Start by arranging seven cards into a pattern so as to form a horseshoe or an inverted ‘V’. To count, start from the left.



Meanings: The first card is for the past events that have affected the query.

The second card is for the immediate present and reveals information about the current situation.

The third card represents the influences and helps you analyze how various factors have affected the situation.

The fourth card helps you identify the obstacles that come in the querent's path.

The fifth card reveals external influences and the attitude of the people that surround the qurent and how they can affect the situation.

The sixth card explains the best course of action that the querent can take to overcome the obstacles.

The seventh card predicts the possible outcome and discloses how the present situation might turn out to be.

Best used when asking a question that isn’t too deeply psychological, this pattern is a good one to stick to if you want to stay simple.