>
>
Quiz: are you ready to accept yourself?

Quiz: ambition and support from friends

 

- Quiz: ambition and support from friends


Question 2/8 :

OK so it's pretty unlikely you're going to win X Factor any time soon but still, you'd like your friends and family to:
 •  Humour you: their outburst of laughter when you announced your plans to apply for the show was uncalled for
 •  Encourage you: maybe you'll make it! At least you'll be talked about in living rooms across the land (even if it's not for the right reasons!)
 •  Trust you: haven't they heard of positive thinking?


  
  


Questions: 2


Quizzes Editor
27/10/2010


Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Hot celebrity men in uniformMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         