>
>
Quiz: are you ready to accept yourself?

Quiz: sleeping with your ex

 

- Quiz: sleeping with your ex


Question 3/8 :

You've just slept with your ex (again). When your best friend starts fishing...
 •  You admit being irresponsible as a result of alcohol/desperation/overexcitement/his charm.. or all 4!
 •  You act defensively: it was either that or you were going to die from sexual frustration!
 •  You own up... and so what?!


  
  


Questions: 3


Quizzes Editor
27/10/2010


Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsJennifer Aniston's dating history
Jessica Albas maternity styleThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         