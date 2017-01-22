Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: are you ready to accept yourself?
Quiz: your flaws
Question 7/8 :
The only (little) thing that people pull you up on is the fact that:
• You think (a bit too much) about yourself. But if you didn't, nobody else would
• You never say sorry. You did what you could and that's already plenty
• Other people find you a bit stubborn. But all you're trying to do is show them you're right
Questions:
7
Should I have a baby? Quiz: Am I ready to have a baby?
QUIZ: Are You A 'Home Alone' Nerd? Prove It!
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Quizzes Editor
27/10/2010
Article Plan
Quiz: are you ready to accept yourself?
▼
Quiz: are you ready to accept yourself?
Quiz: ambition and support from friends
Quiz: sleeping with your ex
Quiz: wary about someone new
Quiz: spending money
Quiz: jealousy
Claws out!
Quiz: Prince Charming
Quiz profile: You're on the point of accepting yourself
Quiz profile: You've decided to accept yourself
Quiz profile: You firmly intend to accept yourself
Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for February
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!