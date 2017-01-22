Quiz profile: You've decided to accept yourself Before

You could have been absolutely starving but no problem, your lunch break would wait another hour (or three).



You used to dream about spending more time with your other half but you didn't want to rush things.



You were disappointed with a friend's attitude but things worked out alright in the end.



From now on

You've renewed contact with an old friend you've not seen for a while: yourself. Along with your wants, needs, expectations and hopes.



You've come to understand that these things are no less important than the needs and wants of your boss, boyfriend, friend or fellow user of public transport.



Boosted by this discovery, you now refuse to let people walk all over you, and you make it clear that if it's important to you, it's important. Full stop.



What you're going to get out of it

By listening to yourself, you'll learn to pick out what's good for you, and that will push you to provide appropriate answers (choice of friends, lovers, important decisions, etc.)



On top of that, you're (finally) going to be able to let other people make you happy: it's only by knowing what you want that you'll dare to ask for it.



Expert's advice

"Careful, this isn't about imposing your needs on other people, it's about identifying them and expressing them as part of your identity. Subsequently, if the other person doesn't respond correctly, you'll need to assess how far you're prepared to be flexible with this need, without renouncing your identity. And of course, it works both ways: you need to be able to listen and react to the needs of those around you."





