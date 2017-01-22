>
>

Am I a good friend? Take our quiz to find out

  

Am I a good friend? Take our quiz!

Whether you're the kinda girl who's always surrounded by the crowd, or you just have a couple of really close mates, friendships are a priority.

- Am I a good friend? Take our quiz to find out

Friends are like the family you choose for yourself, and you need to look after them.  When you're down, dumped, or desperate, it's your friends who'll be on hand to listen to your troubles, pick up the pieces, and help you back on track.

You love your mates - but are you a good friend to them?

It's easy to enjoy someone else's company but forget that they sometimes need a shoulder to lean on too - a good friend deserves a good friend!

If your friendship is more about taking than giving, maybe it's time to reassess your attitude and make a special effort to show that you care.

Take our quiz - and be honest! - to answer that nagging question: Am I a good friend?

Find out in a few easy clicks... 





 
  
Victoria Turk
02/08/2012
Reader ranking:1.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Am I a good friend?

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         