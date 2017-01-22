>
Am I a good friend?

Yes - you're true BFFs!

 

Check you out, you're the best kind of friend a girl could have!

You're always there, through the good times and the bad, and you know just what to say or do to keep your friends happy and your friendship strong.

You're a good listener with a naturally kind nature, but you also know when it's time to come out with a few home truths to keep your mates on track.

People come to you with their problems, because they know you'll listen - but don't let them exploit you. A good friend deserves a good friend, and sometimes it's your turn to be on the receiving end.




  
  


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012
