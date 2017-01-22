You're good, but could be better.

There's no doubt that friendships mean a lot to you, but you've got a bit of a way to go to become the perfect friend.



You have fun with your mates, but when times are tough you're not always reliable. Remember, friends are in it through thick and thin, which means you sometimes have to make sacrifices to help out a friend in need.



Keep doing what you're doing, but work on paying particular attention to a friend who's going through a rough patch. This is your time to shine as a true BFF.



The more you put in, the more you'll get in return as your friendship grows from strength to strength!







