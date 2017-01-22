You're just not a great friend.

The truth hurts, but you're gonna have to face it, girl: you're a pretty rubbish friend.



You might be sweet as pie on the surface, but it doesn't take much for you to show your true colours: you're all about you, you, you!



You enjoy hanging out with your friends, but they can't depend on you, and you're not interested in their problems. Remember, friendship is about much more than just socialising.



It's not too late - your friends are still there! Take a step back and assess your attitude. When you're with them, try to put yourself in their shoes and think about how you could show that you really do care.



It doesn't have to be a grand gesture - having the patience to listen to someone's problems and offer support is all it takes to be a good friend.









