>
>
Am I a good friend?

secrets

 

 
- secrets


Question 2/12 :

You've discovered your friend has a shocking secret. Who do you tell?
 •  A mutual friend - she deserves to know too.
 •  All my other friends. Goss that good will get out somehow anyway.
 •  No one; I'll keep it to myself.


  
  


Questions: 2


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         