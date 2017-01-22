>
>
Am I a good friend?

promotion

 

 
- promotion


Question 3/12 :

Your friend is expecting a promotion and you think she deserves it. But you just got offered the job...
 •  It'd be tough but I'd explain to my friend that I just couldn't miss the opportunity.
 •  Obviously, I'd take it. Friends and careers should stay separate.
 •  I'd turn down the job - It's not worth my friendship.


  
  


Questions: 3


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
SudokuThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         