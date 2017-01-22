>
>
Am I a good friend?

dress

 

- dress
 


Question 4/12 :

Your friend borrows a dress and when she returns it, it's stretched. What do you do?
 •  Don't say anything; I don't want to embarrass her, and it's not a big deal.
 •  Ask her if she noticed and hint that it would be nice of her to pay for a new one.
 •  Tell all your other friends not to lend her anything.


  
  


Questions: 4


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe most beautiful villages in Europe
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         