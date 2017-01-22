- dating ex

>
Am I a good friend?

Question 5/12 :

Your friend is planning to go on a date with her ex, but you know he'll only break her heart. Do you try to stop her?
 •  Yes. I'd insist she cancels - after all, I'm the one who'll be picking up the pieces!
 •  It's not up to me to organise her life; a little drama is always good for gossip anyway!
 •  I'd sit down and talk to her, but at the end of the day it's her choice.


  
  


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


