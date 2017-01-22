Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Am I a good friend?
fancy the same guy
Question 6/12 :
You and your friend both fancy the same super-hot guy and he's been flirting with you. Do you go for it?
• Yes - it's not my fault if he's into me, and she'd do the same.
• I can't help it if I like him, but I'd keep it on the down-low so she doesn't get upset.
• No, that's out of bounds. It's not worth risking our friendship for a guy.
Questions:
6
Love Or Friendship?
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
Chatting on the net
Sexual Positions: The Good, The Bad and The Kinky
Victoria Turk
02/08/2012
Article Plan
Am I a good friend? Take our quiz to find out
▼
Am I a good friend?
secrets
promotion
dress
dating ex
different views
partying
holiday together
bad boyfriend
spreading rumours
always complaining
Yes - you're true BFFs!
You're good, but could be better.
You're just not a great friend.
Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Celebrity Men with Glasses
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!