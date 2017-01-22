>
>
Am I a good friend?

partying

 

 
- partying


Question 8/12 :

You're on a night out and your friend's had a few drinks. Now she's making a fool of herself - what do you do?
 •  Join in! Who cares what you look like? You're just being yourselves!
 •  Nothing. Everyone thinks it's hilarious!
 •  Take her aside and gently suggest that she might want to tone it down a bit.


  
  


Questions: 8


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         