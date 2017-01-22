>
>
Am I a good friend?

holiday together

 

- holiday together
 


Question 9/12 :

You've booked a holiday with some mates and at the last minute your best friend realises she's lost her passport. What do you do?
 •  Tell her how stupid she was for leaving it so late and that she'll be missing out.
 •  Call every day you're away and start planning your next hol with her.
 •  Stay with her - who cares about the money, we can have a holiday at home!


  
  


Questions: 9


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         