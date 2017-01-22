Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Am I a good friend?
bad boyfriend
Question 10/12 :
Your friend's boyfriend makes a pass at you. What do you say to him? Do you tell her?
• I'd tell him to push off, but wouldn't tell her anything - she'd be really upset.
• If I like him I'd get him to break up with her - it's not my fault if he fancies me!
• I'd tell him he's not good enough for her and I'd tell her exactly what happened.
Questions:
10
Dealing with a break-up
Sexual Positions: The Good, The Bad and The Kinky
Good fats and bad fats
Therapy
Victoria Turk
02/08/2012
Article Plan
Am I a good friend? Take our quiz to find out
▼
Am I a good friend?
secrets
promotion
dress
dating ex
fancy the same guy
different views
partying
holiday together
spreading rumours
always complaining
Yes - you're true BFFs!
You're good, but could be better.
You're just not a great friend.
Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Hot celebrity men in uniform
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!