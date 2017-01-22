>
>
Am I a good friend?

spreading rumours

 

- spreading rumours
 


Question 11/12 :

A mutual friend has been spreading rumours about your bezzie - do you tell her?
 •  No, but I'd tell the friend to stop talking behind her back.
 •  Yes, she'd want to know - and I'd tell the other 'friend' to quit her gossiping.
 •  No, it's not my business. Gossip is just part of having fun, anyway.


  
  


Questions: 11


Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
SudokuYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         