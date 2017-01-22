>
>
Am I a good friend?

always complaining

 

 
- always complaining


Question 12/12 :

Your bezzie keeps complaining about her boyfriend - you've heard it all a hundred times before. Do you tell her to stop?
 •  Yes - I don't have the patience for people who won't quit moaning!
 •  I'll keep listening and giving advice - maybe she just needs reassurance.
 •  I'd tell her she keeps saying the same things - there's no more advice I can give!


  
  


Questions: 12
Victoria Turk
02/08/2012


Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         