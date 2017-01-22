Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Am I a good friend?
always complaining
Question 12/12 :
Your bezzie keeps complaining about her boyfriend - you've heard it all a hundred times before. Do you tell her to stop?
• Yes - I don't have the patience for people who won't quit moaning!
• I'll keep listening and giving advice - maybe she just needs reassurance.
• I'd tell her she keeps saying the same things - there's no more advice I can give!
Questions:
12
Living in Paris | i-Tales from a Brit chick living in Paris...
Hyperactivity
Job interviews
Jealousy in friendship
Victoria Turk
02/08/2012
Article Plan
Am I a good friend? Take our quiz to find out
▼
Am I a good friend?
secrets
promotion
dress
dating ex
fancy the same guy
different views
partying
holiday together
bad boyfriend
spreading rumours
Yes - you're true BFFs!
You're good, but could be better.
You're just not a great friend.
Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!