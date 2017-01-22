Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Am I a good friend?
Am I a good friend?
Question 1/12 :
You have a hot date planned, but your friend calls just before in tears and asks if you'll come over for a chat. Do you cancel the date?
• No - She can't expect me to change my plans at such short notice.
• Immediately. I'd drop everything for a friend in need, no matter the circumstances.
• It depends - on how important the date is, and how big her drama is.
Questions:
1
Writing a good CV
Love Or Friendship?
How to be a good listener
Chatting on the net
Victoria Turk
02/08/2012
Article Plan
Am I a good friend? Take our quiz to find out
▼
secrets
promotion
dress
dating ex
fancy the same guy
different views
partying
holiday together
bad boyfriend
spreading rumours
always complaining
Yes - you're true BFFs!
You're good, but could be better.
You're just not a great friend.
Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!