QUIZ: Am I in love with my best friend? It's that awkward feeling - you've known your best guy mate for ages, and now you're starting to think that you might be more than just friends.



But is it a fleeting fancy, or are you seriously in love with your best friend?





Getting so close to someone can mess with your head, so we've put together this quiz to help you figure out how you really feel.



Maybe you're just BFFs, or maybe it's time to take things to the next level. Whatever you do, be careful not to jeopardize your current friendship. It's important to be honest with your best friend, but don't push for a relationship he's not into.



But first things first: if you're asking yourself "Am I in love with my best friend?" Here's how to find out...





