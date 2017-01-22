Am i in love with my best friend?

You've got it bad, girl - you're head over heels in love with your best friend!



If you're sure you want to take your relationship beyond the friends level, it's time to come clean. Let him know how you feel, but be prepared for all outcomes - the good, the bad and the ugly.



If he's not sure, don't rush things. Be honest and patient, and talk things through until you both understand each others' feelings.



Some of the strongest relationships start from close friendships, so you're in good company. You already know him really well, so the hardest part is over!







