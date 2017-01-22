>
>
Am I in love with my best friend?

Am i in love with my best friend?

 

- Am i in love with my best friend?

You've got it bad, girl - you're head over heels in love with your best friend!

If you're sure you want to take your relationship beyond the friends level, it's time to come clean. Let him know how you feel, but be prepared for all outcomes - the good, the bad and the ugly.

If he's not sure, don't rush things. Be honest and patient, and talk things through until you both understand each others' feelings.

Some of the strongest relationships start from close friendships, so you're in good company. You already know him really well, so the hardest part is over!




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: No, not a chance
Victoria Turk
09/08/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsThe most beautiful villages in Europe
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         