No, not a chance

Love isn't blossoming here. It's clear that you guys are only meant to be friends - and you should cherish that!



Everyone needs a best friend they can talk to, joke around with, and depend on - and that's just what you've got.



You're best of friends but you're not in love with him, but that doesn't mean you don't have a really strong relationship.



So make the most of your time together by doing the things you enjoy - whether it's playing video games, watching the footie, or just gossiping about your mutual friends.



Best of all you have man-advice on tap for when you do meet someone you fall for. Result!









