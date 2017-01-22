Maybe

It's a tough one - maybe you're in love with your best friend, but it's hard to tell.



Perhaps you need a little more time to figure out your feelings, or maybe you should take the plunge and ask him if he thinks there could be something between you.



You definitely like him a lot, but sometimes a close friendship can send off similar emotional signals to the L-word.



Beware of signs that it's just a fleeting crush: If you've recently come out of a relationship, you could be on the rebound and not thinking straight.



Let things run their natural course, or take a moment to really reflect on your friendship. Sure he's cute and you feel really close - but is he 'The One'? If you're not sure of your feelings then don't risk your friendship by making a move you might regret.











