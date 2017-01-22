>
>
Am I in love with my best friend?

 

 


Question 9/11 :

What do you do when he's not around?
 •  Think about when I'm going to see him again...
 •  Hang out with other friends - and end up talking about him.
 •  Same as I always do; nothing really changes.


  
  


Questions: 9


Victoria Turk
09/08/2012


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         