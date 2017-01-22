>
>
Am I in love with my best friend?

 

 


Question 11/11 :

What do you like most about him?
 •  He's a total babe, what's not to like!
 •  He's kind and sensitive and really 'gets' me.
 •  He's really funny - he totally cracks me up!


  
  


Questions: 11
Victoria Turk
09/08/2012


Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Stars who married the same person twice ...Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         