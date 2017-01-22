You're a fearless adventurer

Whoa, there's no holding you back!



You're a maverick when it comes to the bedroom - and all the other places you like to get jiggy when the mood strikes.



You're certainly not shy to show your wild side and it's great that you're so eager to explore new ways to pleasure...



Keep satisfying your inquisitive nature and acting on those foxy impulses.



Just make sure you're always enjoying it. It is possible to try too much when it comes to intimate pelasures, and you shouldn't feel like it's hard work! Sometimes, a little laid-back lovemaking can be better than a full-blown kinky session.







