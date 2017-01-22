You dabble here and there...

Everything's going fine in the bedroom, you're going through your usual tried-and-tested routine, and then... Pow! You surprise your guy with something a little different.



You like a good old-fashioned tumble in the hay, but every now and then you're keen to introduce something new into your sex life.



That makes for a great balance, as you know you like what you're doing, but you're allowing yourself room for experimentation too.



Just be honest with yourself, and don't let any new additions be forced or fake. Likewise, don't hold back if you think you'd like to venture a little further into the sexual adventureland - if your current antics bring good results, you may want to push your boundaries a little more.











