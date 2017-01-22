You stick to what you know

You've figured out what gets you off, and know exactly what you need when you get down to a sexy sesh with your guy.



It's great that you're happy, but do you sometimes feel you might be missing out on some sensual secrets? Perhaps you'd like to try some new positions, or experiment with getting flirty and dirty in different places or at different times of the day.



Your sex life is your choice, and if you love what you've got, stick with it. But if you're intrigued to try something new, don't be shy.



We're sure you'll have a few fresh ideas from this quiz, and approaching something you're not sure about with good humour might lead to some unexpected results...











