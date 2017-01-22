>
>
Are you adventurous in bed?

 

 


Question 4/12 :

What's your opinion of role-playing in sex?
 •  I love it; the outfits, the games, the power play - can't get enough!
 •  It seems a little scary; why would I pretend to be someone else, anyway?
 •  It's a little cringey but can be fun if we're both into it.


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
17/08/2013

Article Plan Are you adventurous in bed?

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         