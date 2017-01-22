Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you adventurous in bed?
Question 6/12 :
Have you ever watched - and enjoyed - an adult movie?
• I regularly watch porn, either alone or with my partner to get in the mood.
• No, I don't really see the attraction; it's all a bit fake, isn't it?
• I've sneaked a peek, and I'd watch one with my partner if he suggested it.
Questions:
6
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Porn
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Everything You Need To Know About Lesbian Sex
How To Do A Striptease
Quizzes Editor
17/08/2013
Article Plan
Are you adventurous in bed?
▼
Are you adventurous in bed?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 8
P. 9
P. 10
P. 11
P. 12
P. 13
You're a fearless adventurer
You dabble here and there...
You stick to what you know
Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!