>
>
Are you adventurous in bed?

 

 


Question 6/12 :

Have you ever watched - and enjoyed - an adult movie?
 •  I regularly watch porn, either alone or with my partner to get in the mood.
 •  No, I don't really see the attraction; it's all a bit fake, isn't it?
 •  I've sneaked a peek, and I'd watch one with my partner if he suggested it.


  
  


Questions: 6


Quizzes Editor
17/08/2013

Article Plan Are you adventurous in bed?

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         