Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you adventurous in bed?
Question 7/12 :
What do you think of the idea of a threesome - or more?
• It sounds like fun, if I found the right person to invite in on the action.
• Been there, done that - it can be a bit of a laugh.
• Sounds terrible. I don't want to share my guy, thank you!
Questions:
7
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The Power Of Three! Threesomes: Have To Have Sex With Two Men
Threesomes: Having Sex with A Man and A Woman
Lowlights vs Highlights: Which Ones Are Right For You?
Quizzes Editor
17/08/2013
Article Plan
Are you adventurous in bed?
▼
Are you adventurous in bed?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 7
P. 9
P. 10
P. 11
P. 12
P. 13
You're a fearless adventurer
You dabble here and there...
You stick to what you know
Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!