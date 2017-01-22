Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you adventurous in bed?
Question 12/12 :
Which of these do you think best describes your bedroom personality?
• Foxy, fun-loving, and curious.
• Fierce, creative, and insatiable.
• Flirty, loving, and romantic.
Questions:
12
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
Do You Have Typical Aquarius Personality Traits?! Here's All...
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Aries personality traits and information
Quizzes Editor
17/08/2013
Article Plan
Are you adventurous in bed?
▼
Are you adventurous in bed?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 7
P. 8
P. 9
P. 10
P. 11
P. 12
You're a fearless adventurer
You dabble here and there...
You stick to what you know
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!