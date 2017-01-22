Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you afraid of risks?
Makeover
Question 5/9 :
Your hairdresser friend thinks you need a new look and offers to give your hair a makeover. What do you say?
• OK as long as it's nothing too radical. In fact a trim only.
• Sure, as long as you know what they're going to do to you first
• Yeah - it's time for a completely new look and it's a free haircut!
Questions:
5
Hairstyle ideas and advice
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
QUIZ: Are You A 'Home Alone' Nerd? Prove It!
Alison Potter
08/06/2013
Article Plan
Are you afraid of risks? Risk assessment test
▼
Risk assessment test
Gambling
A promotion
Dreams
Makeover
Holiday
Love life
Dinner party
Eating out
You love taking risks
You're not afraid to take a few risks
You are a risk avoider
Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!