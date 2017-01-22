Love life



Question 7/9 :



You've been flirting with a funny and devastatingly handsome man at a party, but it gets late and he tells you he's leaving now. What do you do? • Think up a reason why you need to know more about his business and suggest meeting for a coffee • Say goodbye - if he was interested in you he would have asked for your number • See if he's up for sharing a cab home with you



