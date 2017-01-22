Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you afraid of risks?
Love life
Question 7/9 :
You've been flirting with a funny and devastatingly handsome man at a party, but it gets late and he tells you he's leaving now. What do you do?
• Think up a reason why you need to know more about his business and suggest meeting for a coffee
• Say goodbye - if he was interested in you he would have asked for your number
• See if he's up for sharing a cab home with you
Questions:
7
Can Sex Therapy Really Repair Your Love Life?
How To Tell Him You Love Him: The Best Ways To Do It
Know the signs: Does he love me?
Long distance love
Alison Potter
08/06/2013
Article Plan
Are you afraid of risks? Risk assessment test
▼
Risk assessment test
Gambling
A promotion
Dreams
Makeover
Holiday
Love life
Dinner party
Eating out
You love taking risks
You're not afraid to take a few risks
You are a risk avoider
Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!