Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you afraid of risks?
Dinner party
Question 8/9 :
You're at a dinner party with strangers and you remember a hilarious joke someone told you. Do you share it?
• Yes - everyone will surely find it as funny as you did!
• You tell the joke to the person sitting next to you - if they think it's funny, then you'll repeat it to the rest of the group
• Of course not! You would never have the guts to tell a joke at a dinner party
Questions:
8
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
How To Tell Him You Love Him: The Best Ways To Do It
You're invited for dinner at friends and their children are still up...
Alison Potter
08/06/2013
Article Plan
Are you afraid of risks? Risk assessment test
▼
Risk assessment test
Gambling
A promotion
Dreams
Makeover
Holiday
Love life
Dinner party
Eating out
You love taking risks
You're not afraid to take a few risks
You are a risk avoider
Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!