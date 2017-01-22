You love taking risks You are a risk taker A quiet life? Not for you, thanks! You love the heady buzz you get from taking risks and you can't get enough of it.



Without a daily dose of adrenaline, you find life to be pretty dull.



While it's great that you put your energy to good use and tackle life head on, you should remember that making rash decisions can end up putting you in a bad or difficult situation.



Those who know you love your enthusiasm and boundless energy, but acting on impulse and blindly charging ahead isn't always the most sensible route to take.



Life coach Sophia Davis explains: "It’s great to take risks. Taking risks provides you with the opportunity to learn and grow which is one of our most basic human needs, and doing it, allows you the gift of truly feeling alive and living up to your potential.



"It’s important though to think through the risks that you are taking, considering the possible consequences, so that you don't put yourself in any unnecessary danger, or face a situation later that you could potentially really regret. Not all risks are worth the adrenaline!"



So try to slow things down a bit. Cut down on the number of risks you take, or learn to manage them better. A kamikaze attitude isn't going to get you anywhere in life, unless it's a place in the Guinness Book of World Records you're after!





