You're not afraid to take a few risks You're not afraid to take a few risks Well done – you’ve got the right balance.



You aren’t afraid to be daring, but at the same time you consider the consequences of your actions before taking the plunge.



By being a calculated risk-taker, you avoid the pitfalls that other adrenaline junkies might fall prone to.



But be careful about taking risks for others, as when someone we love asks for our help, we all have a tendency to lose our reserve and good judgement.



Life coach Sophia Davis explains: "It’s really important to be someone who maintains a balanced attitude to taking risks. In doing this, you allow yourselves the opportunity to be a bit of a thrill seeker but with the added maturity that goes along with it.



“Usually these people get the best of both worlds, and hold far less regrets whilst maintaining the level of new experiences and excitement."



So remember to keep your spirit of adventure and avoid falling into your comfort zone, but at the same time listen to your head and keep out of trouble!





