You are a risk avoider You are a risk avoider You always think before you speak and act. While it’s an admirable trait, as a result you miss out on a lot of fun life experiences.



This doesn’t necessarily mean that you should rush headlong into everything without prior thought, but you could benefit from taking a risk now and then.



Life coach Sophia Davis explains: “People who avoid taking risks keep themselves in what is called their 'comfort zone'. They allow fear of the unknown to stop them from doing anything that feels scary or unfamiliar.



“The problem with this is that the box you have put yourself in will eventually get too small and feel very uncomfortable. It will allow no room for growth and eventually, you will suffocate (not in literal terms obviously).



“Try to do something every day that scares you. Even if these are small things, it’s a start, and it won't be long before you are jumping out of planes and starting your own business. Go on. Try it.”



Remember, taking risks doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared and organised – so next time an opportunity arises, grasp it with both hands and take the plunge!





