>
>
Are you afraid of risks?

Risk assessment test

 

- Risk assessment test


Question 1/9 :

You're waiting for a train at the station when you spot an unattended bag. What do you do?
 •  Get a bit closer so you can take a better look
 •  Make a quick exit - you never know what it could be and you hear so many horror stories these days...
 •  Alert staff so that they can deal with it


  
  


Questions: 1



08/06/2013


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         