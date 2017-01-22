Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you afraid of risks?
Risk assessment test
Question 1/9 :
You're waiting for a train at the station when you spot an unattended bag. What do you do?
• Get a bit closer so you can take a better look
• Make a quick exit - you never know what it could be and you hear so many horror stories these days...
• Alert staff so that they can deal with it
Questions:
1
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Miscarriage: Misconceptions, causes and signs of miscarriage
Everything You Need To Know About Having An Ectopic Pregnancy
Alison Potter
08/06/2013
Article Plan
Are you afraid of risks? Risk assessment test
▼
Suspect package
Gambling
A promotion
Dreams
Makeover
Holiday
Love life
Dinner party
Eating out
You love taking risks
You're not afraid to take a few risks
You are a risk avoider
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!