>
>

Arguments in relationships: what's your argument style?

  

© Pixland - Arguments in relationships: what's your argument style?
© Pixland

A good argument with your partner can sometimes be just what you need to clear the air and set the record straight! Provided it doesn't go too far and you're able to learn lessons from it.

It's all a question of listening, expressing yourself and doing so in moderation. In fact, arguing is an art that should be mastered by all!

But how do you argue? And are your squabbles damaging to your relationship?

To find out, take our quiz and check out advice from Yvon Dallaire, a sex therapist and psychologist who specialises in relationship issues.




CF, CB
With thanks to Yvon Dallaire

 
  
Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryHomemade Valentine's Day cards
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         