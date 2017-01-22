Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: what's your argument style?
Quiz: how often do you argue?
Question 3/13 :
How often do you argue?
• We bicker at least once a day
• Once or twice a week
• Once or twice a month
• At least once a month
Questions:
3
How to deal with your period
How To Get Instagram-worthy Abs
How To Make Pancakes | Pancake Recipe
How to dissolve conflict
Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010
Article Plan
Arguments in relationships: what's your argument style?
▼
Arguing: what's your style?
Quiz: what's his major flaw?
How often?
Quiz: He hits you - how do you react?
Quiz: arguments amongst couples
Quiz: sensitive subjects
Quiz: Brad and Ange argument
Quiz: 10 years from now...
Quiz: organising your holiday
Quiz: reaction to problems in the bedroom
Quiz: compliments
Quiz: Argument style
Quiz: where do you argue the most?
Profile: you over-analyse
Profile: you don't listen
Profile: you sulk in silence
Profile: you try to settle a score
Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!