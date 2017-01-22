Quiz: He hits you - how do you react?

Question 4/13 :



During a big fight, he's at the end of his tether... and he hits you. How do you react? • You make him even angrier by calling him a wife-beater who needs to be locked up! • You give him a black look then lock yourself in the bathroom, without saying a word • You hit him back, with all those rings on your fingers • You call the police



