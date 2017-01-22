>
>
Quiz: what's your argument style?

Quiz: He hits you - how do you react?


Question 4/13 :

During a big fight, he's at the end of his tether... and he hits you. How do you react?
 •  You make him even angrier by calling him a wife-beater who needs to be locked up!
 •  You give him a black look then lock yourself in the bathroom, without saying a word
 •  You hit him back, with all those rings on your fingers
 •  You call the police


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010


Latest… 22/01/2017
