Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: what's your argument style?
Quiz: He hits you - how do you react?
Question 4/13 :
During a big fight, he's at the end of his tether... and he hits you. How do you react?
• You make him even angrier by calling him a wife-beater who needs to be locked up!
• You give him a black look then lock yourself in the bathroom, without saying a word
• You hit him back, with all those rings on your fingers
• You call the police
Questions:
4
QUIZ: Are You A 'Home Alone' Nerd? Prove It!
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: Crimbo Haters Unite! How Well Do You Really Know 'The Grinch'...
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010
Article Plan
Arguments in relationships: what's your argument style?
▼
Arguing: what's your style?
Quiz: what's his major flaw?
Quiz: how often do you argue?
Hitting out
Quiz: arguments amongst couples
Quiz: sensitive subjects
Quiz: Brad and Ange argument
Quiz: 10 years from now...
Quiz: organising your holiday
Quiz: reaction to problems in the bedroom
Quiz: compliments
Quiz: Argument style
Quiz: where do you argue the most?
Profile: you over-analyse
Profile: you don't listen
Profile: you sulk in silence
Profile: you try to settle a score
Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
100 baby names fit for a royal
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!